Who’s Your Daddy? Steph Curry’s ESPYs Roast Will Infuriate Celtics Fans

Stephen Curry brought a whole bag of salt to rub into the Celtics’ wound Wednesday night.

The Warriors star used his platform as host of the 2022 ESPY Awards to remind Boston — on multiple occasions — that Golden State emerged victorious in the NBA Finals.

One such jab came during a skit featuring comedian Kevin Hart.

“I’m your host Stephen Curry,” the eight-time All-Star said. “Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of… the Boston Celtics.”

He’s not wrong, though, as Curry was absolutely electric as the Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games to capture their fourth NBA title in eight years. The 34-year-old won MVP honors for his Finals performance, which involved averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.