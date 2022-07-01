Watch Jarren Duran Crush Homer On First Pitch Of Game Vs. Cubs

It was Duran's first home run of the season

by

Jarren Duran didn’t wait around long to announce his return to the Boston Red Sox starting lineup.

Duran, who missed Boston’s series in Toronto against the Blue Jays earlier this week due to his vaccination status, jumped on the first pitch of Friday’s matinee contest against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, belting it well over the wall in center field.

Duran’s round-tripper off Cubs starter Adrian Sampson traveled 417 feet, and you can watch it here:

For Duran, it was his first home run of the season with the Red Soxn as he continues to be exceptional out of the leadoff spot.

