Who Will Represent Red Sox On 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game Roster?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox farm system is in its best shape in years, and their involvement in the upcoming 2022 Futures Game can prove it.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has revamped the system through a myriad of trades, signings and draft picks, but it’s a pair of players whose arrivals predate his own that will be representing the Red Sox at Major League Baseball’s All-Star weekend.

The Red Sox will send pitcher Brayan Bello (MLB) and utility fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (Double-A) to the 2022 Futures Game, with both making their debuts in the game.

Watch the stars of tomorrow before they reach the bigs!



Here are the rosters for the 2022 Futures Game. pic.twitter.com/39yGm83UME — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2022

Jeter Downs (Triple-A) was the Red Sox’s lone representative in 2021.

Bello and Rafaela both exploded onto the scene in 2022, with each making a jump inside Boston’s system. Bello has played for Double-A Portland, Triple-A Worcester and the big league Red Sox in just two short months, making his Major League debut on Wednesday, while Rafaela was recently promoted to Portland after a hot start in Single-A.

Bello and Rafaela have both moved up on Sox Prospect’s rankings, coming in at No. 3 and No. 8 respectively. It remains to be seen whether both players will make the tip out to Los Angeles, as Bello is currently with the big league club, but it’s a great honor nonetheless for the pair of prospects.