Why Tom Brady, Bucs Should Be Thrilled About Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surely must both be over the moon after reportedly tying the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Perhaps equally jazzed about the A-listers’ marriage? That would be Tom Brady.

This isn’t because Brady is great friends with Affleck, a Boston native, although the two do go way back to the quarterback’s early days with the New England Patriots. It’s because great fortune historically has come to Brady in the years Lopez got hitched, as pointed out by Hard Rock Sportsbook.

It all started back in 1997 when the multi-talented entertainer married for the first time and Brady’s Michigan Wolverines won the college football national championship. Lopez also wed twice during Phase 1 of the Patriots’ dynasty: In 2001, when New England won its first Super Bowl in franchise history and in 2004 when Brady and company beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

This trend absolutely could carry out in the upcoming NFL season. Brady, who should be ultra-motivated in what very well could be his last season, is quarterbacking a Buccaneers team that has the second-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVII at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is coming off a 2021 season in which it narrowly fell in a divisional-round loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

And if Brady does end up raising the Lombardi Trophy next February in Glendale, he probably should send his Super Bowl bonus to J-Lo.