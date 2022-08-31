AFC Exec Thinks Patriots Player Snubbed From ESPN Top 100 List

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots had two players land on the NFL Network’s top 100 player rankings, but the same can’t be said about a similar list ESPN put out.

In fact, not a single member of the Patriots ended up making the cut in ESPN’s rankings.

But one AFC executive didn’t agree with that, and thought one player in particular on New England’s defense should have been represented on ESPN’s list.

“Matthew Judon,” the anonymous AFC exec told ESPN. “He’s a high-impact guy, can do a little bit of everything at a high level. But that would be the only one from my view.”

Judon had a successful campaign in his first season with the Patriots last year, totaling a career-high 12 1/2 sacks to go along with 60 tackles. The disruptive pass-rusher was clearly the best player on the Patriots and that showed in his ranking with NFL Network, which is voted on by fellow players. Judon came in at No. 52 overall in the NFL Network’s poll.

Judon obviously didn’t get the same type of love from ESPN’s panel of 50 experts that put together their own 100 players ranking. Kyle Dugger was viewed as a potential “top-100 sleeper,” but again, fell short of making the list.

Having no players on ESPN’s rankings showcases the state of New England’s roster and how much it lacks high-end talent. While a case can be made that Judon should be ranked, there’s not many others that deserve the same argument, and it now will be up to Bill Belichick to get the most out of his team.