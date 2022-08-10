Ben Simmons Takes To Twitter, Responds To Wild Group Text Report

NESN Logo Sign In

The latest development in the ongoing Ben Simmons saga was fun while it lasted.

NBA insider Ric Bucher recently claimed Simmons gave his Nets teammates a virtual cold shoulder before Brooklyn’s must-win playoff game against the Boston Celtics back in April. There was speculation Simmons might suit up for Celtics-Nets Game 4 at Barclays Center, and Simmons reportedly left the Nets’ team group text after players asked about his availability.

Simmons seemingly addressed the report Tuesday, tweeting out “slow news day” coupled with a crying-laughing emoji. The three-time All-Star also retweeted a clip of The Athletic’s Shams Charania on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where the trusted league insider made it clear that the texting drama never actually happened.

Charania also made note of Simmons in a column published Monday focused on Kevin Durant’s uncertain future with the Nets. Brooklyn reportedly is “incredibly high” on Simmons’ prospects upon returning from injury. And if the Nets want to be a competitive bunch in the upcoming NBA season, they might need to rely on Simmons playing like the superstar he was in Philadelphia.