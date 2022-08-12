Brock Holt Wants Red Sox Fans To Boo Andrew Benintendi At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Tonight will be an interesting crossroads for Andrew Benintendi, who returns to Fenway Park for the first time in pinstripes.

The Boston faithful will be loud, and time will tell whether the reaction is largely positive or negative for the 2018 World Series champion. Now unlike Johnny Damon and Jacoby Ellsbury, Benintendi was not involved in the decision process that sent him to the New York Yankees. That said, fans at any ballpark aren’t always the most reasonable.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared his thoughts on Benintendi’s return, requesting a standing ovation for his former outfielder, but former teammate Brock Holt has other plans.

Holt posted a picture of the two on his Instagram story with the caption “#BooBenny.” The duo were well-documented pals and even named the “Flow Bros” at one point in time.

With Holt’s career at least on hold, if not finished, it seems like the former utility man has decided to put his efforts into being a menace off the field, a respectable venture.

The Red Sox will open a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following 90 minutes of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.