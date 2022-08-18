Fight Breaks Out At Bucs-Titans Joint Practice (With Tom Brady Absent)

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers aren’t the only NFL teams getting physical at training camp, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans had a dust-up Thursday during their joint practice in Nashville.

ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport tweeted Thursday afternoon that Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons got into a fight with Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette.

Both players threw punches, according to Davenport.

Jeffery Simmons and Leonard Fournette just got into a fight. Both started throwing punches. They're still trying to break it up. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 18, 2022

Firsthand accounts seem to vary on the extent of the brawl, which reportedly was broken up by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, among others. But it’s clear tempers flared between the teams, with Fournette and Simmons in the middle of the fracas.

Fight breaks out! Leonard Fournette punches Simmons. Benches clear! — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 18, 2022

Huge brawl at end of practice for #titans #bucs



Jeffery Simmons definitely involved. Full swinging, y?all.



Fournette appears to have started it. — Braden Gall (@BradenGall) August 18, 2022

Leonard Fournette just came across half the field to find Jeffrey Simmons at the end of practice. Nice skirmish broke out. Vrabel one of the first in there to break it up. — Alex Apple (@AlexApple_) August 18, 2022

Leonard Fournette just punched Jeffery Simmons in the helmet. Big fight here at #Titans joint practice with Tampa Bay.



Not sure what started it, but Fournette?s punch lit the fire. — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) August 18, 2022

Skirmish starts when Fournette punches Jeffery Simmons. Vrabel gets in middle and now teams separated. — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) August 18, 2022

Slight scrum in the end zone between the. #Titans and #GoBucs after a goal line drill ended. Vrabel in the middle breaking players up. — Junnie Riddle (@JunnieRiddle) August 18, 2022

.@Titans vs @Buccaneers practice ends with a quick brawl. Jeffery Simmons and Leonard Fournette in the middle of it. HC Mike Vrabel and others broke it up pretty quickly. More later in observations. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 18, 2022

Perhaps this is payback from Wednesday’s joint practice, when Bucs vice president of player engagement Duke Preston reportedly was in the middle of an incident involving Simmons while taking shotgun snaps as a mock quarterback.

“Preston, who played center for the Bills and Cowboys in the 2000s, was brushed near the neck and head by Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as Simmons surged past center Robert Hainsey,” the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud wrote Wednesday. “Preston then fired the ball at Simmons, and pushing and shoving ensued.”

It’s apparent emotions are running high across the league with the regular season three weeks away. And for the Bucs, this drama comes with quarterback Tom Brady still away from the team.

That’s not to say there’s a connection to be made. Brady presumably would be far away from the brawl, neither playing the role of instigator nor peacekeeper. But all eyes certainly are on Tampa Bay’s preparation for the 2022 season as the QB remains absent for personal reasons.