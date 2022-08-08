Celtics’ Noah Vonleh Shatters Backboard With Thunderous Pro-Am Dunk

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been quite the start to Aug. for new Boston Celtics forward Noah Vonleh.

After agreeing to terms with the Celtics on Aug. 1, Vonleh participated in the AEBL Pro-Am and put on a show.

Vonleh was playing for the EYA Sports of the Atlanta Entertainment Pro-Am Basketball League.

The Massachusetts native will join the Celtics in hopes of earning the back-up big man role Boston so desperately wants to add to fill out its rotation. He will join Bruno Caboclo, Summer League standout Mfiondu Kabengele and veteran Luke Kornet to fight for the job.

Vonleh averaged 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2021-22.