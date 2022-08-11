Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Weighs In On Miami Tampering With Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Tua Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback going into the 2022 NFL season, but he might not be the one Miami wanted the most.

A recent NFL investigation made it clear that the Dolphins have had significant interest in Tom Brady for years. Miami had “impermissible communications” with the star signal-caller throughout the 2019 season, Brady’s last with the New England Patriots, and followed suit last year. The Fins’ efforts were all for naught, as TB12 still is quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tagovailoa is entering Year 3 in South Beach.

Brady and Tagovailoa shared a field Wednesday when the Bucs and the Dolphins congregated for a joint practice in the lead-up to their preseason game Saturday. After the training camp session, the 24-year-old was asked about Miami tampering with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m still here,” Tagovailoa told reporters, per ESPN. “To me, that’s all noise at this point.”

Tagovailoa can spew all of the media speak he wants, but the Brady-Dolphins scandal provided the Alabama product with another reminder that Miami might not be totally sold on him. And if Tagovailoa can’t level up this season, even with a loaded-up offense, the Fins might look to make a change under center.