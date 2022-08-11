Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Reportedly Taking Extended Absence From Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to be at the center of head-turning storylines this summer.

The latest reports regarding Brady present a mystery.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday how Brady was not at practice for personal, non-football reasons. Brady won’t be present for a few days, per Rapoport. Rapoport further added how Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles would discuss the quarterback’s absence after Thursday’s practice.

“Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent,” Rapoport tweeted. “But it’ll be a little bit before he’s back.”

While the details of the situation are unknown, fans can take some comfort in Rapoport expressing that Brady is “fine.” It’s very uncommon for the 45-year-old to take a rep off, never mind an extended absence.

So far this NFL cycle Brady has retired, unretired and been involved in one of the strangest tampering scandals in the history of professional sports involving the Miami Dolphins. The Buccaneers just so happen to be currently competing against the Dolphins with practices before their preseason opener.

We might find out what is happening at the moment with Brady in Bowles’ press conference, but odds are the head coach will be very vague.