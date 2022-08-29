Don’t Be Surprised If These Undrafted Rookies Make Patriots Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Few NFL teams are better at finding undrafted talent than the New England Patriots.

From David Andrews to Ryan Allen, Malcolm Butler to Brandon Bolden, Jonathan Jones to J.C. Jackson, the Patriots have added impact rookies post-draft in nearly every year of the Bill Belichick era.

This season’s undrafted free agent class might be New England’s best in years.

Ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s roster cutdown deadline, defensive linemen LaBryan Ray and DaMarcus Mitchell, special teamer Brenden Schooler and offensive linemen Kody Russey all have legitimate chances of cracking the Patriots’ 53-man roster. It wouldn’t be shocking to see all four make the cut.

“We’ve had some very competitive players in that category this year,” head coach Bill Belichick said Monday. “It seems like we usually do, but this year for sure, maybe a little more than most. I think through the years, we’ve had about as many guys as most teams have, or as some teams have, and they’re really pretty competitive with our late-round draft choices in terms of making the roster, contributions, and things like that.”

Ray, a former five-star Alabama recruit whose college career was wrecked by injuries, delivered standout defensive plays on a near-daily basis during training camp and the preseason, including an impressive manhandling of first-round pick Alex Leatherwood last Friday.

Schooler has the tools to become the Patriots’ next great special teams ace. He worked closely with Matthew Slater and Cody Davis throughout the summer and should be on most of New England’s top kicking-game units.