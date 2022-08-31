Ex-Patriots Corner ‘Expected To Have Important Role’ With Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

A day ago, it seemed former New England Patriots defensive back Logan Ryan would be in search of a new job after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him.

But the Buccaneers aren’t letting Ryan go far and will resign him, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirmed to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on Wednesday. Bowles told reporters initially cutting Ryan was a procedural move.

While it would appear the 31-year-old Ryan is on the outskirts of the roster and wouldn’t factor in greatly with the Buccaneers, Bowles reportedly has bigger plans involving Ryan in Tampa Bay’s defense.

“Ryan expected to have important role on Bucs defense,” Wolfe tweeted out.

Ryan, who played for the New York Giants the last two seasons, will look to again team up with Tom Brady and win a Super Bowl title. Ryan helped the Patriots win two Lombardi trophies during his four seasons with the franchise from 2013-16.

Unlike his time in New England, Ryan played more of a safety role with the Giants and could be used in that facet again with the Buccaneers. While Ryan only has one interception over his previous two seasons, he still has a knack for forcing turnovers. Ryan forced nine fumbles over the past three seasons, including compiling four with four picks in his final year with the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

It sure will be interesting how big of a role Ryan plays when the Buccaneers open their season on Sept. 11 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.