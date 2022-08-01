NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson Finally Receives Punishment For 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

As it turns out, the Cleveland Browns won’t even be without Deshaun Watson for half of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Watson, who faced over 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault, will be suspended for six games in the upcoming season, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning. The star quarterback will not face any sort of fine, per Schefter, and the NFL Players Association does not intend to appeal Watson’s punishment, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The NFL, meanwhile, now will have three days to decide if it wants to appeal Watson’s suspension.

The 26-year-old has not played in an NFL game since the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. A trade request filed to the Texans coupled with his off-the-field issues led to Watson sitting out all of last season. Houston back in March traded Watson to the Browns, who proceeded to sign the three-time Pro Bowl selection to a five-year, $230 million contract with the most guaranteed money in league history.

Should Watson’s reported punishment not change, he will be eligible to make his NFL return Oct. 23 when Cleveland visits the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 7 matchup. Seventh-year pro Jacoby Brissett, who signed with the Browns as a free agent back in March, is expected to start under center in place of Watson.