What Tyquan Thornton Injury Means For Rookie Wideout, Patriots’ Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Can Tyquan Thornton break the New England Patriots’ wide receiver draft pick curse? It’ll be quite a while before we find out.

Thornton reportedly fractured his collarbone during last Friday’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers and will be sidelined for roughly the next two months.

The shoulder injury derailed a previously promising summer for the second-round pick. He’d seen frequent reps with Mac Jones and the first-team offense and impressed teammates and observers with his quickness and ball-tracking ability, as well as his prodigious straight-line speed.

Thornton still was behind several veterans on the Patriots’ receiver depth chart, but he at least looked like a player who could contribute as a rookie. Now, he’s likely sidelined until mid-October at the earliest.

Here are five thoughts on what Thornton’s ailment means for him and the Patriots’ offense as they enter the final week of the NFL preseason:

1. Given his tentative recovery timetable, Thornton likely will open the regular season on injured reserve. For him to be eligible to return, however, the Patriots need to give him a spot on their initial 53-man roster. That means they may have to temporarily release a player they otherwise would have kept, with the intention of re-signing him after Thornton’s move to IR is finalized.

This player ideally would be a vested veteran who is not subject to waivers, and such a move always carries some degree of risk. In 2018, the Patriots released running back Brandon Bolden on cutdown day and planned to re-sign him, but he opted to join the Miami Dolphins instead.