Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: New Pass-Catcher Makes Cut

The final push for New England Patriots roster spots begins this week in Las Vegas.

With just over a week to go before the Aug. 30 roster cutdown deadline, the Patriots and Raiders will link up for a pair of joint practices and one last preseason game, giving players on the roster bubble a few final opportunities to impress Bill Belichick and company.

Who will make the cut? Here’s our latest 53-man roster projection:

QUARTERBACK (3)

In: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Out: None

The Patriots could temporarily release Hoyer on cutdown day, then re-sign him once they move wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to injured reserve. But the veteran backup’s $3 million guaranteed salary makes that unlikely.

RUNNING BACK (4)

In: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong

Out: J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris

There’s a sizable gap between the top three of Damien Harris, Stevenson and Montgomery and the rest of this position group. Strong sticks as a fourth-round draft pick but might not see much playing time early. Montgomery projects as the primary replacement for the retired James White, though Stevenson should have a larger role in the passing game, as well.

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

In: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Out: Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Josh Hammond

The Patriots will be without Thornton for the next two months after the promising rookie fractured his collarbone in last Friday’s preseason win over the Panthers. That lowers the likelihood of a preseason receiver trade and could help one of New England’s roster-bubble wideouts nab a spot. Here, that’s Humphrey, who’s flashed on offense and special teams in both exhibition games. Belichick also referred to Humphrey as a “big receiver/tight end-ish type of guy,” hinting at a potential position switch for the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder. The Patriots aren’t nearly as deep at tight end as they are at receiver, so he could be useful as a reserve option behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. We’ll also be closely watching Bourne this week after his surprise DNP against Carolina.

TIGHT END (2)

In: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

Out: Devin Asiasi, Keene, Matt Sokol, Jalen Wydermyer

Humphrey’s versatility allows the Patriots to carry just two official tight ends in this projection, with Asiasi opening on the practice squad. New England already cut Dalton Keene on Sunday. We’ll see if Wydermyer, an undrafted rookie previously with Buffalo, can make an impression after signing last week.