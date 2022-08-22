Will Browns Consider Signing QB Cam Newton? Peter King Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

In wake of the latest Deshaun Watson development, the Browns could stand to bolster their quarterback depth.

Watson’s suspension was extended last week, as the star quarterback now will miss the first 11 games in the 2022 NFL season. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start under center for Cleveland in Watson’s absence, but beyond the seventh-year pro, the Browns’ QB depth leaves much to be desired.

One name that’s been thrown around pretty frequently of late is Jimmy Garoppolo, whose days in San Francisco are numbered. Peter King, however, doesn’t see Cleveland making a move for Jimmy G or another former New England Patriots signal-caller for that matter.

“I would expect the Browns will look hard at adding a quarterback to supplement Jacoby Brissett. But tamp down the expectations that Jimmy Garoppolo is on the way,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. “Not saying it?s impossible, but I don’t sense the Browns think the conditions are right for it. Too much money (unless the Niners pick up a ton of the obligation), lack of certainty on Garoppolo’s health with him coming back from shoulder surgery, and the difficulty of learning a new playbook overnight. Those are real issues. I doubt Cam Newton is in play either. But I do think the Browns will search for a challenger to backup Joshua Dobbs around the final cutdown next week.”

Cleveland might be more inclined to roll with Dobbs as Brissett’s backup in wake of Sunday’s preseason game. The 27-year-old was pretty efficient as a passer against the Philadelphia Eagles and also showed off some versatility on the ground.