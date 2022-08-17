Why Malcolm Butler’s IR Move Won’t Shake Up Patriots’ Secondary

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots lost two members of their cornerback group Tuesday, placing Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on season-ending injured reserve.

Butler’s move to IR cuts short what would have been an inspiring and compelling comeback story. From a storyline perspective, it would have been great to see Butler, after a year of retirement and four years removed from his infamous Super Bowl LII benching, again making plays in New England’s secondary.

But frankly, neither transaction should have a major impact on the Patriots’ depth chart.

Williams entered his fourth Patriots training camp with long roster odds, and those took another hit when he allowed a touchdown and was flagged for a facemask in last week’s preseason opener.

Butler’s chances of sticking were stronger, but even he had been pushed toward the bubble. Two rocky weeks of practices saw him surrender big plays to a wide spectrum of Patriots wideouts, from veteran starters like DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor to roster hopefuls like Tre Nixon and Josh Hammond.

At 32 years old, the Super Bowl XLIX hero clearly had lost a step. While he looked like a player who still could contribute this season, the chances of him landing a starting job looked slim entering this week.

Butler and Williams both sat out practice Monday and Tuesday after playing last Thursday against the New York Giants.