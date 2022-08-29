Patriots Captain Details Harsh Reality Of Roster Cutdown Day In NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Eighty players currently own spots on the New England Patriots’ roster. By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, more than a quarter of them will be out of work.

Roster cutdown day, when every team must finalize its initial 53-man roster, is one of the most difficult days of the NFL calendar for players — for the ones on the wrong side of the cutline, of course, but also for their teammates who must say goodbye friends and connections they’ve spent months or years forging.

Roughly a dozen of the cut players will stick around on the Patriots’ practice squad. Others will land with different teams, either through waiver claims or free agency. For some, their football careers will be over.

Speaking Monday afternoon, longtime Patriots co-captain Devin McCourty explained the emotions inside Gillette Stadium on a day like this.

“Throughout the building — coaches, players — we all feel that,” said McCourty, a Patriot since 2010. “I don’t think anybody likes this day. Even though we all know it’s coming, when you’re in the journey, you’re in the process, you’re just enjoying it. We’re enjoying when we do rookie jokes in front of the room or when we’re out there and we’re celebrating together for pushups on the line. All of those moments, you don’t think about this day that’s coming tomorrow. Everyone’s thinking about what it is now, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

“But the realization is tomorrow’s tough. You think about guys’ families. You get to know guys, why they’re here, their journey, what they went through to be here. To just think that all just kind of comes crashing down tomorrow, it sucks.”

McCourty has spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the same team. Many of his teammates cannot say the same. Of the 80 players on New England’s roster as Monday afternoon, more than 30 have been cut or traded at least once, including some by the Patriots in the past.