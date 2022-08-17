Patriots Joint Practice Observations: Everything We Saw On Panthers Day 2

After Tuesday’s session featured two full-blown fights, multiple smaller scrums and five ejections, it didn’t take long for the Patriots and Panthers to put the gloves back on Wednesday.

During an early kickoff drill, Carolina defensive back Kenny Robinson drilled New England receiver Kristian Wilkerson, causing tempers to flare on both sides. Multiple Patriots players later said Robinson’s hit was clean, but they did not appreciate the way he taunted Wilkerson while the latter clearly was injured. Wilkerson eventually was carted off the field and taken away for an off-side medical exam.

One play later, on the opening rep of 11-on-11 drills, defensive end Deatrich Wise walloped star Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey near the sideline, sparking an all-out brawl that spilled over into the nearby bleachers.

After the teams were separated, Wise and Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard were ejected, as was Robinson for his taunting of Wilkerson. (Wilkerson and Robinson were at the center of Tuesday’s largest scrap, which had resulted in ejections for both parties and Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne.)

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was lucky to avoid a dismissal, as he could be seen trading punches with Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Moton along the outskirts of the melee.

The rest of practice proceeded without incident after head coaches Bill Belichick and Matt Rhule spoke to their respective teams. Rhule’s stern message to his players: another fight, and practice is over.

QB REPORT

Immediately after the fight, Mac Jones began his day with back-to-back touchdown passes to tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Later, he and Agholor connected again for an acrobatic contested touchdown into triple coverage.

Overall, Jones went 11-for-15 in 11-on-11 drills, including two throwaways. He capped practice with a 10-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker after a two-minute drill, followed by a successful two-point conversion to Ty Montgomery, who absorbed a hard hit from safety Xavier Woods at the goal line but was ruled in by the on-site officials.