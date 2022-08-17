Woman Reportedly Fine After Landed On During Patriots-Panthers Melee

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers were involved in a skirmish for the second straight day Wednesday on the fields behind Gillette Stadium.

The melee, as shown in videos from those at the scene, spilled over into the crowd with fans watching the second of two joint practices in Foxboro. Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise reportedly ended up landing on a woman in the front row, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, with Wise’s helmet hitting her in the foot.

The woman reportedly refused medical assistance and was deemed “fine.” The Patriots have offered her tickets to a future game, per Giardi.

Wise ended up landing on a woman in the front row of the stands. Or more to the point, his helmet hit her in the foot. She refused medical assistance and is fine. Team has offered her tickets to a future game. https://t.co/Yukgl3hVgf — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 17, 2022

The fight took place on the first rep of 11-on-11 drills with a hit by Wise on Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sparking the brawl, as reported by NESN’s Zack Cox. Wise and fellow Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard were both ejected from practice.

The Patriots and Panthers were involved in an initial fight Tuesday with players being ejected each of the two days. New England will host Carolina in its second preseason game Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.