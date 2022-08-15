What Should We Make Of Kendrick Bourne’s Quiet Patriots Camp?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the breakout stars of the New England Patriots’ 2021 season is in the midst of a surprisingly silent summer.

Kendrick Bourne, who set career highs in catches and receiving yards last year while also contributing as a rusher and passer, did not catch a pass from starting quarterback Mac Jones in team drills during Monday’s training camp practice.

On its own, that’s an unremarkable stat. But it continued a concerning trend for the 27-year-old wide receiver.

Since catching three passes on three targets from Jones on Day 1 of camp, Bourne hasn’t notched more than one reception from New England’s QB1 in any of the last 10 competitive practices. In four of the last six, he’s posted goose eggs.

Per NESN.com’s training camp charting, here are Bourne’s reception and target tallies while working with Jones in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s this summer:

Day 1: 3 catches on 3 targets

Day 2: 1 on 2

Day 3: 1 on 2

Day 4: 1 on 2

Day 5: 1 on 2

Day 6: 0 on 0

Day 7: 1 on 1

Day 8: 0 on 0

Day 9: Non-competitive practice

Day 10: 1 on 2

Day 11: 0 on 1

Day 12: 0 on 1

Since that productive opening day of camp, Bourne has been targeted 13 times across 10 competitive practices and caught six passes, with eight of those targets and four of those catches coming on Days 2-5.