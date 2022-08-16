Patriots Joint Practice Observations: Offense Shows Promise Vs. Panthers

After the Ferentz-Hoskins fracas, head coaches Bill Belichick and Matt Rhule gathered their teams for lengthy huddles, and the post-play fisticuffs ceased.

— No players would reveal the exact cause of any scrap, but Carolina’s defensive intensity likely was a contributing factor. Panthers defenders frequently punched at the ball after Patriots receptions and loudly celebrated when they succeeded in jarring it loose.

In one 7-on-7 period, Smith and Asiasi both fumbled, Jakobi Meyers had the ball knocked out of his hands as he stepped out of bounds, and a Panthers linebacker drilled Sokol to force an incompletion.

— Asiasi, whose hands have looked shaky of late, caught an earful from position coach Nick Caley after his ball-security slip-up.

— Maybe we haven’t been giving the Patriots’ defense enough credit for how disjointed the offense has looked this summer.

Save for a few sporadic breakdowns — like one play that had Ja’Whaun Bentley matched up against Christian McCaffrey in coverage — New England put the clamps on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Co., overwhelming Carolina’s offensive line to register repeated run stuffs and a slew of quarterback pressures.

Wise, Matthew Judon, Anfernee Jennings, Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux all were disruptive up front. The Patriots also dialed up several defensive back blitzes, with one resulting in a rare “sack” for special teams-focused cornerback Justin Bethel.

Deatrich Wise: ?On our field, we were dominating the whole time.?



Thought the defense was dominant today?



?Yes.? pic.twitter.com/l1oLeQtG2F — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 16, 2022

In the secondary, Jonathan Jones allowed a long touchdown to Moore but was in coverage on three incompletions during a late two-minute drill. Rookie Marcus Jones continued his strong camp with a pass breakup in 1-on-1s and another in 7s.

Shaun Wade had a breakup in 7s and a breakup and an interception in two-minute, with both of those coming in the red zone. He also was flagged for defensive pass interference in the end zone, prompting Mills to passionately argue with a member of the officiating crew that had been brought in for the week.

Undrafted D-lineman LaBryan Ray, who’s been a highlight-a-day player this summer, had the pass deflection that led to Wade’s pick.

— There’s still time for this to change, but Mills and Jonathan Jones appear all but locked in as the Patriots’ two starting outside cornerbacks. There seems to be a clear gap developing between them and the likes of Terrance Mitchell, Butler and Jack Jones.

The slot position is less settled, with Marcus Jones taking first reps in some practices — and, notably, not playing in last week’s preseason opener — and Myles Bryant doing so in others. On both days this week, Bryant has repped first in that role, with Jones seeing action with Mills and Jonathan Jones in subsequent periods.

— This might have been the best practice yet for Parker.

The veteran wideout caught five of his seven targets from Jones in 11-on-11s, including a physical box-out against cornerback CJ Henderson and a contested catch down the left sideline that beat double coverage.

DeVante Parker?s mentality on contested catches:



?If the ball?s in the air, it?s mine.?



Said he turns those into ?80-20? balls, not 50-50. He?s made a bunch of those over the last week, including a few today. pic.twitter.com/lo0q0YMrFP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 16, 2022

After a quiet stretch in the second week of camp, Parker again is showing how valuable he can be for this Patriots receiving corps, which did not feature any players who could consistently make catches in traffic or win in the red zone last season.

— As the Patriots’ top offense navigated a two-minute drill near the end of practice, Ty Montgomery played the James White role. Mac Jones targets him three times in a five-play span, completing all three.

Belichick all but confirmed before practice that Montgomery, a running back/wide receiver/special teams hybrid, will have a roster spot this season, and he’s the leading candidate to step in for the retired White as New England’s third-down back.

— Reception totals from Jones in 11-on-11 drills:

DeVante Parker: five on seven targets

Jakobi Meyers: four on six targets

Ty Montgomery: three on three targets

Tyquan Thornton: one on three targets

Kristian Wilkerson: two on two targets

Rhamondre Stevenson: two on two targets

Nelson Agholor: one on two targets

Jonnu Smith: one on two targets

Kendrick Bourne: one on one target

Matt Sokol: one on one target

Stevenson (two), Smith (two), Agholor, Bourne and Asiasi caught passes from Jones in 7-on-7s.

— Thornton had the standout play in receiver/DB 1-on-1s, beating former Baylor teammate Kelon Barnes for a diving touchdown.

— We wondered whether last year’s dustup between Mac Jones and Burns would spill over into practice this week, but there weren’t any contentious interacitons between the Patriots quarterback and Panthers pass rusher.

In fact, after Burns bowled over right guard Mike Onwenu on the same play that sparked the aforementioned Wilkerson fight, Jones smiled and had what appeared to be a few friendly words for the defender.

— Judon, Burns and Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos talked on the field for more than 20 minutes after practice concluded.

— The list of special guests at Tuesday’s practice included former Patriots safeties Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner.

Chung wore bright red gloves and helped coach defensive back drills.

Ex-Patriots Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner are at practice today.



Chung is helping out with DB drills. pic.twitter.com/F5XxlAjEhZ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 16, 2022

Former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock also was in attendance. The Patriots will practice against Mayock’s old team next week.

UP NEXT

The Patriots and Panthers will practice together again Wednesday, then face off in a preseason game Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.