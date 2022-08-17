Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Who Missed Second Practice With Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A key offensive starter for the Patriots was added to the absence list for Day 2 of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

Hunter Henry missed Wednesday’s practice after leaving Tuesday’s session with an undisclosed injury. The same goes for offensive lineman Yasir Durant.

Offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Hustin Herron also remained out, with the former now having been either limited or out since Monday of last week.

Here’s the full Patriots absence list:

TE Hunter Henry

OL Yasir Durant

OT Andrew Stueber

OT Isaiah Wynn

OT Justin Herron

OL Bill Murray

Stueber, a seventh-round draft pick, hasn’t practiced all summer and reportedly could miss his entire rookie season.

The Patriots and Panthers will enjoy an off day Thursday before squaring off Friday in a preseason matchup.