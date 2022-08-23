Pitcher From 2018 World Series Champion Red Sox Roster Retires

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the harshest realities in professional sports is the speed in which turnover occurs. Former Boston Red Sox reliever Robby Scott is a prime example of the rapid changes.

Scott announced his retirement via Instagram on Monday after playing parts of four seasons at the Major League Baseball level, three of which were in Boston.

The southpaw made nine appearances for the heralded 2018 Red Sox but struggled out of the gate and could not latch on to a full-time role. Scott allowed six runs in 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts, five walks and hit five batters.

While 2018 was a banner year for the Red Sox, Scott’s most memorable season came a season prior. In 2017 the left-hander posted a 3.79 ERA in 57 games for Boston with a 31-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 2/3 innings.

Scott will not receive a call to the Red Sox Hall of Fame but he did contribute to some really important teams and ended his tenure in Boston with a World Series ring.