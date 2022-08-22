Raiders Owner Responds To Dana White’s Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Claim

NESN Logo Sign In

The Raiders must feel pretty good about heading into the season with a pairing of three-time Pro Bowl selection Derek Carr and all-world wide receiver Davante Adams.

But a mere two years ago, Las Vegas apparently was on the verge of leading its offensive charge with a different quarterback-pass-catcher tandem.

UFC president Dana White on Saturday sent shockwaves around the sports world when he revealed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joining the Raiders in the 2020 NFL offseason was “a done deal.” Those transactions obviously never came to pass, and White claims former Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden was responsible for nixing what would have been blockbuster additions.

Mark Davis was asked about White’s revelation, but the Raiders owner decided to play coy.

“I heard about (White’s comments),” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember.

“I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching (the Raiders beat Miami 15-13) and the (Aces-Mercury) basketball game (Saturday).”

There isn’t really a mystery for Davis to uphold, as Gronkowski immediately confirmed the story after White shared it on national television. But given the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s play the past few years and how Gruden flamed out of Las Vegas, one has to wonder if Davis regrets how things panned out with Brady and Gronk.