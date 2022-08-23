Raiders Reportedly Plan To Release Veteran Running Back

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t expect to see Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake on the field when the team hosts the New England Patriots for joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drake told W.G. Ramirez of The Associated Press on Monday that Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, who went with Josh McDaniels from the New England Patriots to Las Vegas this offseason, called him to let him know the team planned to release the veteran back.

Drake actually could see some of the logic behind the Raiders cutting ties with him due to the team’s crowded running back room, which features two former Patriots in Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson.

“They had their guys. I mean, they drafted two running backs, they brought in two other running backs, all who I have admiration for. I have respect for their game. So I have nothing bad to say about the organization with how they decided to move,” Drake told the AP. “I’ve been around this game for a while now, and I could just see myself being the odd man out. I feel like it just presents an opportunity for me to go to another team and continue to be the playmaker that I’ve always been.”

Drake said Ziegler will seek a trade first, but if he can’t find a willing partner then Drake will be released.

Drake is entering his seventh season in the NFL and rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns with the Raiders last year while also catching 30 passes for 291 yards and one score.

Drake is probably most known by Patriots fans as the player who scored the touchdown on the “Miami Miracle” lateral play to end a regular-season contest in December of 2018.