Red Sox Injury Updates: Kiké Hernández, Michael Wacha, Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox open up their latest homestand against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, and the latest injury reports point in a positive direction.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported a few noteworthy injury updates on Tuesday, regarding some key veterans who’ve spent a significant portion of the regular season on the injured list.

Outfielder Kiké Hernández, who last played for the Red Sox in June, reportedly will begin his rehab assignment Wednesday. Hernández has played 51 games this season for Boston, hitting .209 in 215 at-bats with four home runs and 24 RBIs.

Starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who took part in a historic no-hitter in Triple-A Worcester recently, is set to toss five innings in Double-A Portland on Tuesday. The 10-year veteran has been one of the most consistent in the Red Sox rotation. Wacha, in 13 starts this season, is 6-1 with a 2.69 ERA. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in eight of nine starts in which he’s pitched five or more innings.

Third baseman Trevor Story continues to take swings, striving to regain comfortability at the plate following his hand injury suffered July 12. In 81 games this season, Story is batting .221 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday’s matchup against the Braves 4 1/2 games out of the American League wild card race with 52 regular-season games remaining.