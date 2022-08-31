Red Sox Prospect Bryan Mata’s Biggest Takeaways After Triple-A Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Bryan Mata’s debut with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday was certainly a learning experience for the highly touted right-handed pitcher.

The No. 2 pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization, according to MLB Pipeline, allowed just an earned run on three hits over three innings of work while also recording a strikeout, but struggled with his command. The 23-year-old Mata threw only 40 of his 72 pitches for strikes, leading to his abbreviated outing.

By producing mixed results, Mata understands there’s a lot more room for improvement as he continues to develop in the minor leagues.

“Taking away some good things. (I was) able to get out of some trouble early in the innings,” Mata said following his start through a translator, as seen on NESN postgame coverage.

Mata also pointed out that he needs to learn to control his emotions better, which could allow him to work deeper into a contest the next time he toes his rubber.

Matta, who was called up to Worcester from Double-A Portland on Monday, showcased his gleaming potential as well. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound righty displayed his powerful fastball and slider, which caught the eye of WooSox manager Chad Tracy.

“It’s good stuff. That stuck out tonight,” Tracy said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It’s 97, 98, 99 (mph). Really good arm, easy velocity. Doesn’t look like there’s any effort to it at all. He threw some good sliders that looked like he was kind of pulling them off the plate. I don’t think a guy with that kind of stuff is ever really in trouble. … I was encouraged by what I saw, honestly.”