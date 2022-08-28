Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Trevor Story Sits, Franchy Cordero Starts

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will try to win their three-game series against the Rays on Sunday afternoon when the American League East foes collide at Fenway Park.

Nick Pivetta will toe the rubber for Boston in search of his 10th win of the season. The veteran right-hander was roughed up by the Rays back on July 5 when he allowed seven earned runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Tampa Bay’s starter Corey Kluber, meanwhile, thrived against the Red Sox last month, limiting Boston to a combined two runs on seven hits over 12 total innings.

After making his long-awaited return to the Red Sox lineup Saturday, Trevor Story will take a scheduled off day to wrap up the weekend. Christian Arroyo will take over at second base and bat sixth. Other lineup returnees for Boston are catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Franchy Cordero who will bat seventh and ninth, respectively.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Rays-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (62-65)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Kiké Hernández, C

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (9-9, 4.24 ERA

RAYS (69-57)

Yandy Díaz, 3B

Manuel Margot, RF

David Peralta, DH

Harold Ramírez, 1B

Randy Arozarena, LF

Isaac Paredes, 2B

Taylor Walls, SS

Christian Bethancourt, C

José Siri, CF