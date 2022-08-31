Should Patriots Add Recently Released Rookies Bo Melton, Tyler Badie?

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NFL cutdown day forcing all teams to limit their roster to 53 players, two enticing rookies have served not only as surprise cuts, but as potential fits for the New England Patriots.

Here are the two skill position players the Patriots might want to take a look at before it’s too late:

Bo Melton, wide receiver

Melton, a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, was linked to the Patriots in pre-draft evaluations as a shifty slot option for an offense that lacks a prototypical interior receiver. The Rutgers product ran a 4.34 40-yard dash with a 6.98-second three-cone at the NFL Scouting Combine and showcased his route-running acumen on tape with the Scarlet Knights, a program Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known to poach from.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound receiver might not have impressed the Seahawks brass, but he has the tools to be a reliable pass catcher with some development and fits New England’s mold. The receiver room has depth the organization has lacked for years, but Melton could at worst be a practice squad option with upside. Melton also was a star on special teams at Rutgers, opening the door for a potential roster spot should he arrive in Foxboro.

Tyler Badie, running back

Badie is another surprise cut after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round just months ago. The 5-foot-8, 197-pound rookie proved to be a highly productive pass catcher in his lone season as a starter for the University of Missouri. He logged 54 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns. The 22-year-old also ran the ball 268 times for 1,604 yards and 16 touchdowns in the same senior season, rounding out a stellar year in the highly-touted Southeastern Conference.

The Patriots are very strong at the running back position, but the team lacks a true third-down back outside of Ty Montgomery, who already is battling an injury. Badie could become the next prolific third-down back in New England, a role that Patriots fans are accustomed to seeing.