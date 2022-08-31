These 43 Former Patriots Were Released Before Roster Cutdowns

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re the kind of Patriots fan who loves tracking the happenings of former New England players around the NFL, then Tuesday probably felt like an unofficial holiday.

The Patriots, of course, cut a slew of players as they trimmed their roster down to 53. Additionally, a whopping 43 former Patriots were cut by other teams on Tuesday, per Oliver Thomas of Forbes Sports and Pats Pulpit.

Some of the highlights: Josh Gordon, Mohamed Sanu, Dan Skipper, Cody Hollister, Josh Gordon, Danny Etling and Danny Shelton.

Check out the full list in the tweet below:

Former Patriots listed on Monday and Tuesday's transaction wire who were waived or released as active rosters went to 53 around the NFL: pic.twitter.com/rze7yobaVd — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) August 31, 2022

Many of the aforementioned players will land with new teams, and some already have. For example, Logan Ryan will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for the Patriots, they welcomed some of their own cuts back for Wednesday’s practice, effectively revealing their practice squad.