Tiger Woods Reportedly Will Rally PGA Tour Support Against LIV Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series has captured headlines, and Tiger Woods has chosen his side.

The 15-time major champion was reportedly offered a deal in the “high nine digits” to join the Saudi-backed golf league, but Woods rejected the deal and has continued to back the PGA Tour amid defections. LIV commissioner Greg Norman confirmed in an interview with FOX News on Aug. 1 the details of the deal, where Woods was offered a yearly salary in the range of $700-to-$800 million.

On the defections, Woods was clear in how he felt.

“I disagree with it,” Woods said in July, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Phil Mickelson had signed a $200 million deal with LIV, and Open Champion Cameron Smith will reportedly join other big names like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson as Norman has promised big-money contracts to the biggest names in golf.

That may be why Woods is reportedly scheduled to meet with several top golfers in the world at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware — the host of the second FedEx Cup playoff event that begins Thursday, according to Schlabach.

“It’s a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page on how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf,” a player who was invited to the meeting told Schlabach on Monday.