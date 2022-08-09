Video Shows Patriots Rookie Tyquan Thornton Dusting Corner During Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite being one of the more polarizing and criticized picks from the 2022 NFL Draft, Tyquan Thornton has been one of the few bright spots for the Patriots offense during training camp.

The slender, ultra-fast receiver has improved every day, and his increased workload reflects it. And Thornton has proven himself to be more than just a burner, showcasing a diverse route tree and a strong arsenal of moves to gain separation.

The Baylor product popped again Monday, with his sweet double-move against cornerback Terrance Mitchell representing a rare highlight on what was an awful day for the Patriots offense.

Take a look, courtesy of WLNE-TV’s Ian Steele:

Tyquan Thornton just celebrated his 22nd birthday.



The Patriots rookie has more to celebrate after losing his man during one-on-one drills today.



Those kinds of plays have become daily occurrences for Thornton.

Whether he does enough during August to earn a consistent role early in the season remains to be seen. But, through two weeks of training camp, Thornton has done all he can to indicate the Patriots might’ve been onto something when they used a second-round pick on him.