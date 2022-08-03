Why This Patriot Has Been First On Field Every Day In Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones has been one of the first players on the field in multiple Patriots practices this summer.

But he’s never been the first.

At all seven of New England’s training camp practices to date, that honor has gone to veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who strides onto the field in his blue No. 39 jersey before many of his teammates have even left the locker room.

Why the daily early arrival? Mitchell explained his reasoning when speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

“I just like getting out there, getting loose, trying to get ready for practice the best way I can,” he said with a smile. “… Just get some air, let the sun hit me. Just try to get my mind ready. Just be out here, take a couple deep breaths. Just get ready for practice.”

What’s he thinking about while he’s out there, surrounded only by team staffers and green grass?

“What I want to do, what I want to work on today for practice,” Mitchell explained. “Maybe listen to a little music or something. Just get ready.”