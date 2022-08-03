CT Sun Sign Former No. 2 Overall WNBA Draft Pick Odyssey Sims

NESN Logo Sign In

The Sun announced a guard depth signing Wednesday.

Connecticut has signed former Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims to a seven-day contract. The Sun also announced the release of Kiana Williams, who signed a seven-day contract after Bria Hartley was diagnosed with a torn ACL on July 27.

Sims was drafted by the Tulsa Shock with the second overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft and has played in the league for eight seasons. She played two seasons with Tulsa and has played for the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, Lynx and Atlanta Dream. In May 2022, Sims re-signed with Minnesota and appeared in two games before a mutual separation with the team.

The 5-foot-8 guard has averaged 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in her WNBA career. The eight-year veteran also has picked up All-WNBA Second Team (2019), WNBA All-Star (2019) and WNBA All-Rookie Team (2014) honors along the way.

Sims will wear the No. 1 jersey and be available for Connecticut’s game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

The Sun will hope Sims can serve as a veteran bench piece while preparing for the WNBA playoffs with the end of the season coming Aug. 14.