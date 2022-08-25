Will Cowboys Make Trade After Tyron Smith Injury? Jerry Jones Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

The significant injury to two-time All-Pro Tyron Smith undoubtedly will impact the Dallas Cowboys in their continued pursuit of title contention, but owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to be sounding the alarms.

Smith reportedly is out indefinitely after suffering an avulsion fracture of the knee Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport acknowledged how Smith wouldn’t return to the field until at least December, if he returns at all this season.

Given the Cowboys have postseason aspirations and remain the betting favorite to win the NFC East, it’s fair to think Dallas would look to upgrade the position of crucial importance. Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, specifically, might be viewed as a potential trade candidate with reports indicating New England is trying to cut ties with the fifth-year offensive tackle.

Jones, though, didn’t make it seem like the Cowboys would be looking elsewhere.

“I don’t know about (being out all season). We just found this out in the wee hours, but it’s a setback,” Jones said while appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday morning. “We’ve got some good options here. We got a team around him. We’ve got a defense here that’s probably as strong as we’ve had in a lot of years. So we got a lot of ways to not make up for not having him, but go on without him. So yes, I think we can do it.”

Smith has not played a full season since 2015. He missed three games in each of the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons before playing just two games in 2020 and 11 last season.

“We’ve played a lot of games without Tyron, not as successfully as we do with out him,” Jones said. “But in the meantime we’ve got a guy by the name of Tyler Smith that’s come on the staff. We’ve got some other young guys that can step in there and make it work during this particular time.”