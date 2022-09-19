Bucs’ Mike Evans Suspended One Game For Role In Marshon Lattimore Scrap

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a huge Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers that could have playoff implications down the road ? and they’ll have to play it without Mike Evans.

The NFL on Monday suspended Evans one game for his role in Sunday’s incident in a game against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL claimed Evans violated “unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules” when he shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Both players were ejected, but Evans was suspended in large part because he essentially came off the Tampa Bay sideline to get involved, as vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Evans.

“You ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation. You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

This is familiar territory for Evans, who also was suspended in 2017 for fighting in a game against the Saints. The main opponent? Lattimore.

It’s an especially tough break for the Bucs, who were already shorthanded at the receiver position before Evans’ suspension. Injuries have been a major issue for Tampa Bay. Despite losing Evans midway through the game, the Bucs found a way to finally get by the Saints all while missing their top three receivers and three offensive linemen. It is possible, though, they could get some help ahead of the Green Bay game. Wideouts Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed the New Orleans game, and their statuses will be a major focus this week. Godwin didn’t practice at all last week and was ruled out Friday, while Jones practiced Friday before being ruled out Sunday.

Safe to say all this Tampa Bay receiver drama will do nothing to quiet the Odell Beckham Jr. speculation, either.