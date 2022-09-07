Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Secures Top-10 Rating In ‘NBA 2K23’ Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum among the top-10 players in the NBA? 2K sports seems to think so.

NBA 2K23 released its official player ratings Tuesday, with Tatum earning a rating of 93 overall — the fifth-best rating in the game. Only Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (96), Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (96), Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant (96), Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (96), Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (96), Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (95) and Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (94) finished with higher ratings, with Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler finishing with 93 ratings as well.

?? @jaytatum0 is a 93 in 2K23 #2KRatings



RT if you agree

Reply if you don't pic.twitter.com/bIEwlAPrLg — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

The rating of 93 reflects a significant jump for Tatum, who was a 90 in “NBA 2K22”, something fans and players alike were not happy with at the time. The ratings always seem to draw reactions from players, with Durant being the most notable player to have a gripe with 2K’s ratings adjustors.

Coming off a first-team All NBA season where he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals was enough for Tatum to make the jump. The 24-year-old finished the year averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 52.4% from two-point range — all career highs. Heading into a year where the Celtics made significant bench upgrades, Tatum’s should only continue to improve.