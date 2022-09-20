Celtics’ Marcus Smart Had Unique Description Of His Style Of Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart is known as the heart of the Celtics and for his ferocious play on defense, but if you ask the Boston guard, he would have a different way to describe how he plays basketball.

Smart was featured in a Milwaukee Bucks video Monday where he contributed in charity work with Jrue Holiday and his wife, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Lauren Holiday, at a Wisconsin children’s hospital. Smart quote tweeted the Bucks and expressed how glad he was to help out the Holidays.

A Milwaukee fan then replied to that tweet and said while he doesn’t like watching how the reigning Defensive Player of the Year plays the game, he liked seeing how classy Smart can be. The 28-year-old Smart replied back with a clarification of his style of play, one that not many pundits or fans would expect.

“Thanks man. And as far as my play, I’m like a chia pet,” Smart tweeted. “A little unorthodox and scraggly at the beginning. Beautiful art in the end. Stay safe.”

A Chia Pet? That’s certainly not the first thing that would come to mind, but the reasoning is a sound one, so it’s hard to argue against Smart. The Celtics will certainly need that “unorthodox and scraggly” play as Robert Williams III will miss the start of the season due to left knee surgery.