Dane Jackson Injury: Update On Bills Corner After Scary Scene

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday night went about as well as the Bills could have hoped, with one glaring exception.

Shortly before Buffalo completed a dominant first half against Tennessee, Dane Jackson was at the center of a scary scene at Highmark Stadium. The Bills cornerback was bringing down Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks when teammate Tremaine Edmunds dove into the play, harshly forcing Jackson’s head backward in the process. The primetime matchup was put on pause for nearly 10 minutes as trainers attended to Jackson, who ultimately left the field on a stretcher and exited the stadium in an ambulance.

The Bills issued an encouraging update on Jackson before he was taken to a nearby hospital, noting the 25-year-old had full movement in his extremities. Jackson, a 2020 seventh-round pick by Buffalo, was set to undergo a CT scan and X-ray at Erie County Medical Center, per ESPN.

Those evaluations apparently went well, as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday morning reported Jackson has returned home. The Pittsburgh product reportedly was able to walk out of the hospital under his own power and all signs point to Jackson having avoided a major injury.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, whose team went on to secure a 41-7 Week 2 win Monday night, likely will give an additional Jackson update Tuesday afternoon when he’s scheduled to speak with the media.