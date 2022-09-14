Danica Patrick Attempts To ‘Burn Tires Out’ Of Jay Leno’s Aston Martin

NESN Logo Sign In

Jay Leno has wanted to test out his Aston Martin Vulcan for years, and he looked to a professional to fulfill his dream.

In a preview for “Jay Leno’s Garage,” the former nighttime talk show host sat in the passenger seat as former IndyCar and NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick took the wheel of the Aston Martin Vulcan.

In her post-race career, Patrick has focused on her personal projects and her various travels. However, in the clip for Wednesday’s show, the race car legend gave a reminder of her work behind the wheel.

“I’m gonna try to burn these tires out,” Patrick said, per CNBC Prime Twitter video.

While Patrick made the turn on the test course, Leno admitted it was a turn he always had trouble with, and it was a corner he would always “lose it on.”

Leno is a well known celebrity car enthusiast with an array of vehicles in his collection, and luckily for the Emmy winner, he had Patrick to really give one of his cars a true test run.