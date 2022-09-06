Danica Patrick Makes ‘Crazy’ Burning Man Debut In Style

NESN Logo Sign In

There are very few iconic American traditions like Burning Man, and Danica Patrick made her debut out to the Black Rock Desert.

The former NASCAR driver went to Nevada to take in the event that has been around since 1986. According to her Instagram posts, she was there with a few acquaintances and a guide to help show her around.

“Burning man is like nothing you have ever seen, unless you have been there!!! Thanks to my 12 year vet (Naada Mas), I had an amazing tour guide and danced my ass off,” Patrick wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Oh, and we rode our asses off too on the bikes! The playa dust almost had my pedals locked up by the last day. So many tips and ideas for next time!”

Similar to Coachella, Burning Man fashion has grown big in social media circles, and Patrick did not disappoint with her fit.

Of course, Burning Man ends with the symbolic burning of a large wooden effigy, which Patrick took in. The 40-year-old complimented the lack of money exchanged at the event and the generous and friendly people at Burning Man, which is another common theme for the event — fun, dancing and good vibes all around.