Did Kendrick Bourne Address Playing Time In New Instagram Post?

Kendrick Bourne currently isn’t playing as much as he probably should be, but it doesn’t sound like he’s letting his low snap counts diminish his patented positive attitude.

A Patriots player’s perplexing usage — or lack thereof — has been a common theme throughout the Bill Belichick era in New England. Bourne is the latest curious case, as he went from one of Mac Jones’ most impactful targets in 2021 to a player who spends most of gameday stapled to the sideline. And even though the numbers suggest Bourne should be an on-field regular, Belichick continues to prioritize playing time for wideouts like the inconsistent DeVante Parker and undynamic Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Bourne, who’s under contract with the Patriots through the 2023 season, appeared to address his decreased role in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“Romans 8:31 Never had things handed to me! Always had to earn it! Gotta move forward!” Bourne captioned the photo.

Bourne probably won’t be running many routes this Sunday at Lambeau Field. If the Patriots need to roll with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, as expected, the visitors most likely will lean on a rushing attack that has been one of the league’s best through three weeks.