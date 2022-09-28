Here’s Important Difference Between Brian Hoyer’s Last, Next Start

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Barring a miraculous Mac Jones recovery, Brian Hoyer will be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback this Sunday.

The parallels to Hoyer’s last Patriots start are easy to draw. Both came in Week 4, against a generationally talented opposing QB, at an iconic NFL venue, in place of New England’s ailing preferred starter.

But Hoyer’s fill-in spot against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago and his expected start this week against Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers aren’t totally analogous. This time, the 36-year-old signal-caller will have the benefits of time and preparation on his side.

Early in the 2020 season, Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on a Friday night, two days before the Patriots were set to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Hoyer found out the following morning that he’d need to start against the defending Super Bowl champs. This revelation came after Newton had spent the entire week taking first-team reps, running an offense that had been redesigned to fit his unique skill set. The game eventually was postponed to Monday, with the Patriots flying into KC just hours before kickoff.

Hoyer was thrust into an unfavorable situation, and he — perhaps unsurprisingly in retrospect — struggled, costing the Patriots at least six points with costly mental errors in the red zone as Kansas City won 26-10. Head coach Bill Belichick benched Hoyer for Jarrett Stidham in the second half of that game and subsequently demoted him to third string, making him inactive for New England’s final 12 games.

Circumstances are different this time around.

Though Belichick has yet to officially rule starter Mac Jones out for Sunday’s matchup in Green Bay, all indications are the high ankle sprain Jones suffered last week against Baltimore will sideline him for at least this game, and likely more. The Patriots can operate this week with the expectation that Hoyer will be their starting QB, and he can do the same.