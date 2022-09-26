Kendrick Bourne Proving He Deserves Larger Role For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne was expected to have a larger role in the Patriots’ offense Sunday with top receiver Jakobi Meyers sidelined.

Instead, his playing time actually decreased in New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, continuing a trend of puzzling usage for one of New England’s top 2021 playmakers.

Even with Meyers nursing a knee injury and unavailable, Bourne played just 18 offensive snaps (27%) in the Patriots’ Week 3 defeat at Gillette Stadium, down from 24 (35%) in the previous week’s win at Pittsburgh. Through three games, the energetic receiver ranks a distant ninth among Patriots skill players and fifth among wideouts in snaps played with 44 total.

1. WR DeVante Parker, 173

2. TE Hunter Henry, 124

3. WR Nelson Agholor, 117

4. TE Jonnu Smith, 110

5. WR Jakobi Meyers (two games), 106

6. RB Rhamondre Stevenson, 97

7. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, 83

8. RB Damien Harris, 74

9. WR Kendrick Bourne, 44

Of the 11 receivers/tight ends/running backs who have been active for the Patriots this season, only Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong have seen less game action than Bourne. Montgomery is on injured reserve and hasn’t played since Week 1, and Strong, his rookie replacement on the gameday roster, only has been used on special teams.

But whenever Bourne — a breakout star for the Patriots last season — has been on the field, he’s been productive. He’s seen nine targets from quarterback Mac Jones and caught seven of them, totaling 115 yards. Six of those resulted in first downs. Bourne also has had two receptions wiped out by offensive line penalties: a first down in Week 2 and a 6-yard pickup on second-and-7 in Week 3.

His six receiving first downs tie him for the team lead in that category with Meyers and Parker, both of whom have played more than twice as many offensive snaps. On Sunday, he finished 58 yards on four catches, second-most behind Parker.