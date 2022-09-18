Disastrous Giants Contract Highlighted In Week 2 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 after capturing a win Sunday. Despite the good news, they’re still catching strays online.

New York defeated the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, in Week 2 — with quarterback Daniel Jones putting together a clean performance where he got everyone in the offense involved. Well, almost.

Kenny Golladay, the Giants’ prized offseason signing in 2021, registered just one target in two snaps in the win. He did not leave the game with injury, he was just at the bottom of the depth chart. David Sills V, Richie James, Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Tanner Hudson and Daniel Bellinger all recorded catches Sunday. Golladay’s cap hit in 2022 sits at $21,125,000, higher than all of the previously listed players combined.

Golladay’s absence from that list highlights a disastrous signing that looks like it could be coming to an early end.

The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in March, 2021. The first season of that partnership was nothing if not disastrous. The 28-year-old finished with just 37 receptions for 521 yards in 2021. New York underwent a regime change this offseason and things haven’t gotten off to a great start.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Golladay’s locker was cleared out after Sunday’s game with the receiver unavailable to media. It looks like things could get ugly.