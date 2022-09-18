Red Sox Notes: How Alex Cora Felt About Boston’s Offensive Approach

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox received contributions from up and down their lineup Sunday, and it led to a dominant offensive effort against the Kansas City Royals.

Boston scored 13 runs on 20 hits (!) during its 13-3 series-earning victory at Fenway Park. Given that the Red Sox combined to scored two runs in their first two games against the Royals, including being shut out the night prior, manager Alex Cora was happy to see the group’s offensive output.

“Good at-bats you know? Sac flies, moving guys over, working counts. It was a good one,” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The bottom of the lineup did a solid job and obviously Tommy (Pham) with a big day, Raffy too. It was good. It seemed like a grind early on, but we were add on, and it was fun to watch.”

Seven players finished with multiple hits while every starter recorded at least one knock. Rafael Devers finished with a team-best four hits while Pham and Reese McGuire each added three.

“It’s just the way the game goes, right?” Cora said of the output. “You go through stretches, but if you keep the quality of the at-bats, good things are going to happen.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Royals:

— Xander Bogaerts continued to keep pace in the race for the American League’s best batting average with two hits in four at-bats. With his individual effort, Bogaerts became just the fourth-ever Red Sox player to have 1,400-plus hits before turning 30 years old. Carl Yastremski (1,480), Bobby Doerr (1,437) and Jim Rice (1,429) are the only other former Red Sox players to have done so.