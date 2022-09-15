Ex-NFL Coach Sean Payton Confidently Makes Jimmy Garoppolo Prediction

NESN Logo Sign In

Sean Payton doesn’t believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be holding a clipboard in San Francisco for very long.

Even as recently as a month ago, few could have imagined Garoppolo entering the 2022 NFL season as Trey Lance’s backup. But that became a reality when the veteran quarterback was not released by the 49ers and instead restructured his contract with the organization.

The Niners are committed to Lance for now, but performances like Week 1 in Chicago suggest Kyle Shanahan and company eventually might have a tough decision to make about their quarterback depth chart. Payton, for one, believes Garoppolo will usurp Lance at some point this season.

“I think there are seven or eight teams that we’re gonna see, not because of injury, we’re gonna see more than one quarterback play,” Payton said Monday on FS1’s “The Herd,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think, and I believe, don’t kid yourself, that we’re gonna see Garoppolo back in that lineup.”

Payton added: “So here’s the pickle if you’re (49ers general manager) John (Lynch) and if you?re Kyle,” Payton said. “You drafted this kid so high. Man, it’s hard to sell to the guy upstairs writing the check that well, our little binky, our blanket, is Garoppolo, right? But we’re going to start this guy. We’re committed to starting him, but at some point, we’re not having the rest of the roster sitting there ready to win.”

The former New Orleans Saints head coach isn’t the only well-known person in the football world who believes Garoppolo will reclaim his post this season. Peter King believes Jimmy G will replace Lance before the 49ers’ Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance will try to cool his seat down Sunday when San Francisco hosts the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are an 8.5-point favorite for the Week 2 matchup at most sportsbooks.