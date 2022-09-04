Ex-Patriots RB James White Loses Wisconsin Badgers Record

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New England Patriots running back and three-time Super Bowl champion James White lost some bragging rights at his alma mater on Saturday.

During the Wisconsin Badgers’ 38-0 blowout victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, Wisconsin sophomore running back Braelon Allen broke White’s record with a 96-yard touchdown in the game’s second quarter.

You can watch the record-setting play unfold here, as tweeted by Fox College Football.

GOING, GOING, GONE ??



9??6?? yard rushing TD from @BraelonAllen ? pic.twitter.com/uAdIt0rIVz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2022

White, who spent four seasons (2010-2013) during his collegiate career at Wisconsin, set the record for the longest touchdown run (93 yards) during his senior season against Indiana in 2013 — a record that stood for nine years, including White’s entire NFL career.

White wasn’t upset to see his record fall, congratulating Allen on social media.

“Well it was fun while it lasted (multiple crying laughing face emojis),” White tweeted. “@BraelonAllen good stuff lil bro!”